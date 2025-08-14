Left Menu

Assam Empowers Indigenous Communities with New Arms Licence Services

Assam introduces an arms licence service to empower indigenous communities amid ongoing threats. While the government will issue licences, it will not provide weapons, emphasizing security in vulnerable areas. The initiative aims to maintain peace and stability by enabling self-defense amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:40 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a new arms licence service aimed at empowering vulnerable communities across the state. The initiative does not include providing arms, but focuses on granting licences to help the indigenous population defend themselves amid security threats.

Under this scheme, available through the Sewa Setu portal, indigenous residents living in border areas can now apply for arms licences. The measure seeks to reinforce a sense of security for communities facing ethnic and communal tensions, while recent demographic trends have posed additional threats to their safety.

The issuance process involves rigorous security assessments, background checks, and verification of credentials. Only authentic indigenous applicants residing in vulnerable regions, as identified by the District Administration, are eligible. This move is part of the government's broader efforts, including eviction drives against illegal encroachments, to maintain peace and stability in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

