Assam Empowers Indigenous Communities with New Arms Licence Services

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a new arms licence service aimed at empowering vulnerable communities across the state. The initiative does not include providing arms, but focuses on granting licences to help the indigenous population defend themselves amid security threats.

Under this scheme, available through the Sewa Setu portal, indigenous residents living in border areas can now apply for arms licences. The measure seeks to reinforce a sense of security for communities facing ethnic and communal tensions, while recent demographic trends have posed additional threats to their safety.

The issuance process involves rigorous security assessments, background checks, and verification of credentials. Only authentic indigenous applicants residing in vulnerable regions, as identified by the District Administration, are eligible. This move is part of the government's broader efforts, including eviction drives against illegal encroachments, to maintain peace and stability in Assam.

