Supreme Court Ruling Exposes Political Turmoil over MLC Nominations in Telangana

The Supreme Court has nullified the election of two Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Telangana, who were appointed by Congress under the Governor's quota. The decision, shared over social media by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, has been hailed as a significant victory for democratic principles.

Rama Rao criticized both the BJP and Congress, alleging misuse of the Governor's authority to block BRS nominations and advocate for substitute candidates, thus subverting the democratic process. He called the Supreme Court's reassurance to judicial integrity a massive setback for both parties.

Previously in August 2023, the BRS nominees Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana were vetoed by the Governor, who opted for Professor M Kodandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan. This decision was overturned by the Telangana High Court, maintaining the status quo but was appealed by the Congress-led state government. The case remains pending in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)