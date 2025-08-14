Left Menu

Tragic Plunge into the Gomti: Family Dispute Ends in River Search

Following a heated family dispute, a woman and her two sons allegedly leaped into the Gomti River in Barabanki, UP. While the body of one son was found, efforts continue to locate the mother and her other son. The tragic incident followed a complex family history marked by loss and remarriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Barabanki, UP, when a woman and her two sons allegedly jumped into the Gomti River after a family dispute, police reported on Thursday.

The search for the woman and her elder son continues after divers recovered the body of her younger son near the Naipuraghat bridge.

The family had been through a series of turbulent events, including the woman's remarriage following her first husband's death, leading to the fatal decision after a heated argument.

(With inputs from agencies.)

