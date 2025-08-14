Tragic Plunge into the Gomti: Family Dispute Ends in River Search

A tragic incident unfolded in Barabanki, UP, when a woman and her two sons allegedly jumped into the Gomti River after a family dispute, police reported on Thursday.

The search for the woman and her elder son continues after divers recovered the body of her younger son near the Naipuraghat bridge.

The family had been through a series of turbulent events, including the woman's remarriage following her first husband's death, leading to the fatal decision after a heated argument.

(With inputs from agencies.)