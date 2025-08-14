Gadkari Advocates Youth Empowerment and Innovation for National Growth

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the stellar achievements of Indian youth in industries like defence and sports at the 'Akhand Bharat Diwas' event in Nagpur, organized by the social group Rashtra Nirman Samiti.

The Road and Highways Minister emphasized integrating patriotic values in educational curriculums to motivate children to contribute positively to the nation. In his speech on August 11, Gadkari also highlighted the importance of boosting exports and advancing technology to achieve economic self-reliance.

Gadkari stated that financial and technological strength could help curb external pressures while maintaining India's cultural ideals. Innovation, particularly in research centers and educational institutes, was emphasized as essential for economic growth and tackling global issues, envisioning a tripling of India's economic growth rate through strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)