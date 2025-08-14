Celebrating India's Legacy: 79 Years of Independence and the Tricolour's Journey

As India prepares to commemorate its 79th Independence Day, the national flag flies high, carrying meaning and memories for its citizens. The tricolour of India, the 'Tiranga,' was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. It features stripes of deep saffron, white, and dark green, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra in the center.

The Ashoka Chakra, derived from Emperor Ashoka's Sarnath Lion Capital, signifies the 'wheel of the law.' The national flag represents the country's unity, cultural richness, and the hard-won freedom. The Flag Code of India, 2002, meticulously governs the flag's display, ensuring respect, dignity, and correct handling.

Independence Day and Republic Day mark significant national events, with ceremonial flag hoisting differences. Historical iterations of the flag showed India's resolve for self-rule, culminating in the current design. On August 15, 2025, festivities at the Red Fort will include the theme 'Naya Bharat,' envisioning a developed nation by 2047, and showcasing India's enduring legacy.