RenewSys and Kosol Energie Unite in Landmark Solar Agreement

RenewSys partners with Kosol Energie in a pivotal seven-month agreement to supply 700 MW of high-performance POE encapsulants for solar projects. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to enhancing India's renewable energy sector through superior quality and sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant move for the renewable energy sector, RenewSys, India's forefront manufacturer of solar PV components, has forged a pivotal agreement with Kosol Energie, a key EPC solutions provider in solar projects.

Under the terms, RenewSys will deliver an impressive 700 MW of high-performance POE encapsulants between August and December 2025. This partnership mirrors the mutual dedication of both entities to expedite India's transition to renewable energy solutions while maintaining top-tier quality in solar installations nationwide.

The partnership is set to fortify RenewSys's role as a trusted supplier amidst India's renewable energy push, reinforcing its aim to provide world-class and reliable materials that optimize solar module performance, durability, and life span.

