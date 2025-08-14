RenewSys and Kosol Energie Unite in Landmark Solar Agreement

In a significant move for the renewable energy sector, RenewSys, India's forefront manufacturer of solar PV components, has forged a pivotal agreement with Kosol Energie, a key EPC solutions provider in solar projects.

Under the terms, RenewSys will deliver an impressive 700 MW of high-performance POE encapsulants between August and December 2025. This partnership mirrors the mutual dedication of both entities to expedite India's transition to renewable energy solutions while maintaining top-tier quality in solar installations nationwide.

The partnership is set to fortify RenewSys's role as a trusted supplier amidst India's renewable energy push, reinforcing its aim to provide world-class and reliable materials that optimize solar module performance, durability, and life span.

