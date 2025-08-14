Left Menu

Shockwaves Through U.S. Markets as Producer Prices Surge

U.S. stock futures declined sharply after the Labor Department reported a higher-than-expected rise in the Producer Price Index for July. This contrasts with consumer prices data, raising concerns about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Stocks fell as unemployment claims were slightly lower than anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:12 IST
Shockwaves Through U.S. Markets as Producer Prices Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market faced turbulence on Thursday morning as futures slipped following a hotter-than-expected rise in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July. The Labor Department's latest data revealed a 3.3% annual increase, surpassing the 2.5% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters. Monthly figures also exceeded expectations, registering a 0.9% increase against an estimated 0.2% rise, sparking concerns about inflationary pressures.

Further details showed core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.7% annually, again outpacing predictions of a 2.9% rise. In another economic indicator, initial claims for unemployment benefits came in slightly lower than expected, with 224,000 new applications against predictions of 228,000 for the week ending August 9.

Consequently, market futures took a hit, with Dow E-minis down 171 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 E-minis experiencing a drop of 27.5 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis falling 113 points, or 0.47%, by 08:34 a.m. ET. The data challenges recent optimism regarding potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025