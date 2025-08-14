Shockwaves Through U.S. Markets as Producer Prices Surge

The U.S. stock market faced turbulence on Thursday morning as futures slipped following a hotter-than-expected rise in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July. The Labor Department's latest data revealed a 3.3% annual increase, surpassing the 2.5% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters. Monthly figures also exceeded expectations, registering a 0.9% increase against an estimated 0.2% rise, sparking concerns about inflationary pressures.

Further details showed core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.7% annually, again outpacing predictions of a 2.9% rise. In another economic indicator, initial claims for unemployment benefits came in slightly lower than expected, with 224,000 new applications against predictions of 228,000 for the week ending August 9.

Consequently, market futures took a hit, with Dow E-minis down 171 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 E-minis experiencing a drop of 27.5 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis falling 113 points, or 0.47%, by 08:34 a.m. ET. The data challenges recent optimism regarding potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)