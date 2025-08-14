Mentor Capital Reduces Stake in Authum Investment & Infrastructure

On Thursday, Mentor Capital, a promoter of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, sold a 2.7% stake in the company for Rs 1,165 crore through open market transactions.

Sanjay and Alpana Dangi, the minds behind Mentor Capital, initiated the offloading of 46.61 lakh shares in the Mumbai-based non-banking financial company.

While Mentor Capital reduced its stake, U.S.-based Fidelity International bought a 1.61% stake for Rs 685 crore. Shares for both transactions hovered around Rs 2,500 apiece as Authum's stock closed with a 3.15% decline on the BSE.

