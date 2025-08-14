Left Menu

NPCI Puts an End to UPI Collect Requests to Enhance Security

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will ban peer-to-peer collect requests on UPI from October 2025 to curb financial fraud. This move will transition all P2P transactions to payer-initiated actions, enhancing security and user control in digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST
NPCI Puts an End to UPI Collect Requests to Enhance Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has instructed banks and payment apps to halt all peer-to-peer (P2P) 'collect requests' on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) starting October 1, 2025. This directive aims to address ongoing issues related to financial fraud.

According to an NPCI circular dated July 29, all member banks, payment service providers, and UPI apps must adjust their systems to ensure no P2P collect transaction is processed beyond the deadline. Major platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm will be affected by this policy change.

Rahul Jain, CFO of NTT DATA Payment Services India, highlighted that this decision will enhance UPI's security by eliminating a high-risk channel. With user-initiated 'push' transactions becoming the norm, consumers will enjoy more control and transparency, bolstering trust in digital payments, emphasized Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025