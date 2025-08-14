Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Devastating Floods: Over 550 Roads Blocked

Himachal Pradesh faces severe disruptions as heavy rains and flooding cause over 550 road closures. The PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, reveals extensive damage, particularly in Rampur's Ganvi Area. Efforts to reopen roads are underway despite minimal central aid. Residents are urged to stay indoors amid ongoing inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, announced significant disruptions across the state due to torrential rains and flooding, with over 550 roads now impassable. Speaking with ANI, Singh reported that relentless rainfall has battered nearly every region since last night, severely impacting the state's road connectivity.

Singh stated, 'As of this morning, 550 PWD roads are closed. We are striving to reopen them within two days. Our departmental officers are relentless in their efforts, using Poclain and robo machines across affected zones. Manpower is adequately deployed, and I am in constant communication with our Executive Engineers and senior officials.' The minister highlighted significant destruction in Rampur's Ganvi Area, detailing extensive damage from heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

'Considerable damage has occurred; several areas are deeply affected. Multiple bridges, including those of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board and PWD, have been washed away. We are working to replace them, installing Bailey bridges where feasible, and restoring suspension bridges in some regions,' Singh explained. Despite limited financial aid from the central government, Singh affirmed efforts to repair and restore infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

