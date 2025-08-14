Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Devastating Floods: Over 550 Roads Blocked

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, announced significant disruptions across the state due to torrential rains and flooding, with over 550 roads now impassable. Speaking with ANI, Singh reported that relentless rainfall has battered nearly every region since last night, severely impacting the state's road connectivity.

Singh stated, 'As of this morning, 550 PWD roads are closed. We are striving to reopen them within two days. Our departmental officers are relentless in their efforts, using Poclain and robo machines across affected zones. Manpower is adequately deployed, and I am in constant communication with our Executive Engineers and senior officials.' The minister highlighted significant destruction in Rampur's Ganvi Area, detailing extensive damage from heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

'Considerable damage has occurred; several areas are deeply affected. Multiple bridges, including those of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board and PWD, have been washed away. We are working to replace them, installing Bailey bridges where feasible, and restoring suspension bridges in some regions,' Singh explained. Despite limited financial aid from the central government, Singh affirmed efforts to repair and restore infrastructure.

