Himachal High Court Accelerates Singhvi's RS Election Petition

The Himachal Pradesh High Court is expediting Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's election petition against BJP leader Harsh Mahajan, arising from the hotly contested February 2024 Rajya Sabha polls. Justice Bipin Chandra Negi has mandated the process of document admission and denial to be completed by August 26, 2025, with no room for unnecessary adjournments.

Subsequently, the respondent's legal team has a 15-day period to submit a list of witnesses alongside the necessary process fees. The Additional Registrar (Judicial) will then schedule dates for recording the respondent's evidence on September 12, 2025. The court insists on an expeditious approach in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

This accelerated timeline follows Singhvi's strategic withdrawal of certain arguments previously raised, refocusing the court's efforts on procedural matters. The case arises from a tied election scenario requiring a deciding 'slip method' draw. Singhvi's challenge to this result is proceeding, with potential nationwide implications for similar electoral controversies.

