Left Menu

Himachal High Court Accelerates Singhvi's RS Election Petition

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has set a strict timeline for the handling of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's election petition against BJP's Harsh Mahajan following the 2024 Rajya Sabha polls. Both parties are warned against delays as the case progresses to the critical evidence phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:44 IST
Himachal High Court Accelerates Singhvi's RS Election Petition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court is expediting Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's election petition against BJP leader Harsh Mahajan, arising from the hotly contested February 2024 Rajya Sabha polls. Justice Bipin Chandra Negi has mandated the process of document admission and denial to be completed by August 26, 2025, with no room for unnecessary adjournments.

Subsequently, the respondent's legal team has a 15-day period to submit a list of witnesses alongside the necessary process fees. The Additional Registrar (Judicial) will then schedule dates for recording the respondent's evidence on September 12, 2025. The court insists on an expeditious approach in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

This accelerated timeline follows Singhvi's strategic withdrawal of certain arguments previously raised, refocusing the court's efforts on procedural matters. The case arises from a tied election scenario requiring a deciding 'slip method' draw. Singhvi's challenge to this result is proceeding, with potential nationwide implications for similar electoral controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025