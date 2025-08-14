Third Survey Vessel 'Ikshak' Strengthens Indian Navy Fleet

On Thursday, the Indian Navy received 'Ikshak', the third of four planned Survey Vessel (Large) ships, enhancing its maritime capabilities. Built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, the vessel reflects India's stride toward self-reliance and highlights the growing inclusivity in the naval force.

With an overall length of 110 meters and a displacement of 3400 tons, Ikshak is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic tools like the Data Acquisition and Processing System, autonomous underwater vehicles, and digital side scan sonar. These features enable advanced coastal and deep-water surveys crucial for national defense and civil applications.

The delivery of Ikshak is a testament to local industry collaboration, boasting over 80% indigenous content by cost and marking it as the first Survey Vessel Large ship to accommodate women. The government and the Indian Navy's dedication to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' resonates through this significant addition to India's maritime arsenal.

