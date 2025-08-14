Guwahati Poised for New SSB Centre: A Boost for Northeast Armed Forces Aspirants
The Indian Ministry of Defence is considering Assam's proposal to establish a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre in Guwahati. This move aims to assist Northeast candidates facing challenges accessing existing centers. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the availability of military land, prompting a positive response from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The Ministry of Defence, India, is closer to approving Assam's proposal to set up a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre in Guwahati. The revelation follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's written communication to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6.
The initiative seeks to provide a crucial platform for officer selection in the Armed Forces and motivate local youth to consider Defence careers. In February 2025, CM Sarma appealed to the Ministry of Defence, emphasizing the challenges Northeast candidates face due to the distant location of current SSB Centres.
Sarma offered the use of vacant military land within Guwahati for the new Centre. The Ministry has since assessed the feasibility of establishing a joint Screening Centre for the Army and Air Force, signaling hope for the local youth. CM Sarma expressed his gratitude to Defence Minister Singh for considering the SSB Centre in Guwahati.
