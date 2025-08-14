Left Menu

Guwahati Poised for New SSB Centre: A Boost for Northeast Armed Forces Aspirants

The Indian Ministry of Defence is considering Assam's proposal to establish a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre in Guwahati. This move aims to assist Northeast candidates facing challenges accessing existing centers. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the availability of military land, prompting a positive response from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST
Guwahati Poised for New SSB Centre: A Boost for Northeast Armed Forces Aspirants
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence, India, is closer to approving Assam's proposal to set up a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre in Guwahati. The revelation follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's written communication to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6.

The initiative seeks to provide a crucial platform for officer selection in the Armed Forces and motivate local youth to consider Defence careers. In February 2025, CM Sarma appealed to the Ministry of Defence, emphasizing the challenges Northeast candidates face due to the distant location of current SSB Centres.

Sarma offered the use of vacant military land within Guwahati for the new Centre. The Ministry has since assessed the feasibility of establishing a joint Screening Centre for the Army and Air Force, signaling hope for the local youth. CM Sarma expressed his gratitude to Defence Minister Singh for considering the SSB Centre in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025