Empowering Voices: Celebrating Achievements on Independence Day

Virendra Kumar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, engaged with beneficiaries of government schemes SHREYAS, SHRESTHA, and VISWAS, who shared their success stories on Independence Day. These initiatives provide educational, skill, and financial support to marginalized communities, embodying the vision of social justice championed by Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:26 IST
Virendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Independence Day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar engaged in a heartfelt dialogue with beneficiaries of key government initiatives, SHREYAS, SHRESTHA, and VISWAS, who were special guests at the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

During the interaction, students, scholars, and entrepreneurs voiced their transformative experiences, attributing newfound educational, skill-based, and financial opportunities to these supportive schemes.

The programs, tailored to link education with skill development and support self-employment, highlight the government's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, aligning with Dr. B R Ambedkar's ethos of social justice, as officials recognize the beneficiaries' stories of resilience and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

