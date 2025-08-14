Empowering Voices: Celebrating Achievements on Independence Day

On the eve of Independence Day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar engaged in a heartfelt dialogue with beneficiaries of key government initiatives, SHREYAS, SHRESTHA, and VISWAS, who were special guests at the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

During the interaction, students, scholars, and entrepreneurs voiced their transformative experiences, attributing newfound educational, skill-based, and financial opportunities to these supportive schemes.

The programs, tailored to link education with skill development and support self-employment, highlight the government's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, aligning with Dr. B R Ambedkar's ethos of social justice, as officials recognize the beneficiaries' stories of resilience and progress.

