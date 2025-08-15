Tragedy Strikes Again: Mumbai Teen Leaps to Death from Oberoi Square
A 17-year-old girl allegedly suicided by jumping off the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East. This marks the second such incident in the same complex within a month, following a similar case involving a male student. Authorities are investigating further.
A tragic event unfolded in Goregaon East, Mumbai, when a 17-year-old girl allegedly took her life by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building. The incident occurred early Thursday morning at the Oberoi Square complex, according to Mumbai police.
This unfortunate event is the second of its kind in the complex within a month. Previously, a male student reportedly jumped to his death from another section of the same building, raising concerns about mental health and safety among residents.
The Aarey Colony police station has registered a case of accidental death and is investigating the circumstances surrounding these two incidents. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and seek help if needed.
