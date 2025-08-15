Left Menu

Modi Prioritizes Local Agriculture Over US Trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, and cattle growers, emphasizing their importance. This stance has prompted differences with the US over agricultural and dairy imports, leading to a stall in trade discussions between the two nations.

In a steadfast declaration, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of farmers, fishermen, and cattle growers, describing them as top priorities in his administration's agenda.

This announcement comes in the wake of a breakdown in trade negotiations between India and the United States. The disagreement centers on New Delhi's refusal to compromise on policies related to the import of American farm and dairy products.

These trade talks collapsed due to the ongoing tensions between the two nations over agricultural imports, a sector Modi is particularly protective of to benefit local producers.

