PM Modi's Independence Day Pledge: United Against Natural Calamities

In a resolute Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt solidarity with those hit by recent natural disasters, including landslides and cloudbursts, that have ravaged multiple parts of India. Speaking from the historic Red Fort, Modi underscored the trials posed by nature but reaffirmed ongoing government efforts to aid affected citizens.

The Prime Minister praised the unified response of state and central administrations, engaging in relentless rescue, relief, and rehabilitation missions. The death toll from the destructive cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, which unleashed a devastating flash flood, has surged to 45, with over 100 injured, authorities reported on Friday.

Simultaneously, Himachal Pradesh faces unyielding rain-induced damage, battering infrastructure, especially roads. Despite minimal overnight casualties, infrastructure losses remain severe, according to Education Minister Rohit Thakur. No respite is expected soon, with continued weather adversities reported in areas like Rampur, indicating active cloudburst occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)