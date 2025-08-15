Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's Independence Day Vision for India's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 79th Independence Day speech, describing it as a strategic roadmap for India's progress. On a social media platform, Shah emphasized the achievements over the past 11 years, noting the government's unyielding commitment to national security. This includes 'Operation Sindoor' to counter terrorism, 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to safeguard infrastructure, and the 'High-Powered Demography Mission' aimed at maintaining national integrity.

Hailing the government's focus on farmers and self-reliance, Shah acknowledged Modi's push for advancements in nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, space, and jet engine sectors. The Home Minister also praised initiatives like the 'Prime Minister Developed India Employment Scheme' and GST relief, expected to ease living conditions and support small businesses.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, receiving a ceremonial guard of honor, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. In his 12th Independence Day address, Modi made ambitious announcements, including India's first semiconductor chip production, jet engine developments, and expanding the nuclear program. He motivated citizens to uphold freedom fighters' dreams, contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)