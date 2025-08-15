Left Menu

Unyielding Spirit: Independence Day Celebrations Amidst Dharali Tragedy

Independence Day in Dharali was marked by emotional tributes to disaster victims while showcasing resilience and patriotism. The Chief Minister assured support for rebuilding efforts, reflecting nationwide unity. Amidst loss, communities celebrated their freedom and commitment to development, highlighting India's global stature and ongoing recovery initiatives.

Residents of Dharali, Harshil, and Mukhaba celebrated Independence Day (Photo/ Uttarakhand Information Department). Image Credit: ANI
On India's 79th Independence Day, emotional tributes were paid to the victims of the Dharali disaster. A two-minute silence honored the deceased, and condolences were extended to their families. Despite the natural calamity, residents of Dharali, Harshil, and Mukhaba celebrated the day with fervor, embodying courage and patriotism.

At 9 am, national flags were hoisted across Dharali, Harshil, and Mukhaba, accompanied by the national anthem. Personnel engaged in disaster relief operations, including police and various rescue forces, took part in the celebrations. Local citizens, young and elderly alike, joined in, showing resilience and unity. Speakers emphasized that while physical damage was significant, the people's spirit and patriotism remained unshaken.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami extended Independence Day greetings, honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He assured comprehensive rehabilitation for disaster-stricken areas and highlighted India's elevated global standing under Prime Minister Modi. The CM reaffirmed the state government's commitment to Uttarakhand's development, aiming for a prosperous future with public cooperation.

