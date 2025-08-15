RJD, Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

On Independence Day, the political discourse took center stage as notable leaders from the RJD and Congress voiced their disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. RJD's Manoj Jha expressed his displeasure, suggesting that the address lacked impartiality and seemed more like an electoral pitch rather than a unifying national message.

Jha further critiqued the absence of a discussion on the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India's freedom struggle, emphasizing that such a topic would have resonated well from the historic Red Fort. Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Imran Masood highlighted past controversies, questioning the RSS's commitment to India's independence journey.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi had lauded the RSS for its century-long service to the nation, labeling it the largest NGO globally. This characterization, however, was met with skepticism by Modi's critics, who questioned whether the speech was befitting of the prestigious Independence Day occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)