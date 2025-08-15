Tragic Blast in Bengaluru: One Dead, Several Injured
A suspected cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden resulted in one fatality and nine injuries. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visited the site and announced compensation for victims. Police and officials continue investigating the cause as recovery teams work on the scene amid damage to multiple homes.
In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a suspected cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden claimed the life of one individual and injured nine others. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner visited the scene to oversee the ongoing investigation and ensure support for the victims.
According to statements from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, preliminary reports suggest a cylinder blast might be the cause of the explosion that led to the collapse of several houses in the area. The deceased has been identified as a boy named Mubarak. The state has offered a compensation of ₹5 lakh to Mubarak's family and pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured, who are currently receiving treatment across five hospitals.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that the blast occurred around 8:30 am, affecting about 14 houses, seven of which suffered significant damage. Emergency teams, including the Bomb Detection Squad and the State Disaster Response Force, are actively working to clear the debris and ensure no one else is trapped. The exact cause remains unknown as investigations continue.
