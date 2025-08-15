Left Menu

India's Nuclear Energy Surge: Major Expansion by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant advancements in India's nuclear energy sector, including the construction of 10 new nuclear reactors. By 2047, India aims to boost its nuclear capacity tenfold as part of green energy reforms, incorporating private sector participation to reduce energy import dependence.

India is undergoing a substantial transformation in its nuclear energy landscape, as revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a speech marking the nation's 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted the government's initiative to rapidly construct 10 new nuclear reactors.

Aiming for a tenfold increase in nuclear capacity by 2047, the ambitious plan aligns with India's centenary of independence. Significant reforms have been introduced, allowing private sector involvement to enhance the green energy output and minimize energy import reliance.

With current operations comprising 24 nuclear plants, India forecasts an increased nuclear power capacity of 22,380 MW by 2031-32, after completing these developments, alongside a 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor.

