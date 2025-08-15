Norway Donates Billion Crowns to Ukraine for Winter Gas

The government of Norway has pledged financial support to Ukraine in the form of a billion-crown donation, equivalent to roughly $98.29 million. This generous contribution is purposed for the acquisition of natural gas before the onset of winter.

With energy supplies threatened due to ongoing geopolitical challenges, Norway's gesture is a crucial lifeline for Ukraine, aiming to mitigate energy shortages in the upcoming cold season.

This move underscores Norway's commitment to aid Ukraine during its pressing energy demands, which have become more severe post the geopolitical strains faced by the region.