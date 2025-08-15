Norway Donates Billion Crowns to Ukraine for Winter Gas
Norway's government announced a donation of 1 billion crowns to Ukraine, aimed at purchasing natural gas before the winter season. The initiative reflects Norway's support during Ukraine's challenging times as it faces energy shortages exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. The financial aid is equivalent to approximately $98.29 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Norway
The government of Norway has pledged financial support to Ukraine in the form of a billion-crown donation, equivalent to roughly $98.29 million. This generous contribution is purposed for the acquisition of natural gas before the onset of winter.
With energy supplies threatened due to ongoing geopolitical challenges, Norway's gesture is a crucial lifeline for Ukraine, aiming to mitigate energy shortages in the upcoming cold season.
This move underscores Norway's commitment to aid Ukraine during its pressing energy demands, which have become more severe post the geopolitical strains faced by the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Ukraine
- donation
- natural gas
- crowns
- $98.29 million
- energy
- geopolitical
- tensions
- winter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalled Ambitions: Global Renewable Energy Targets Lag Behind
Trump Seals Oil Deal, Envisioning Pakistan as New Energy Frontier
Crown Minerals Reform Reopens Oil and Gas Exploration to Boost Energy Security
Petrofund Launches Landmark Scholarship to Empower Namibia’s Energy Workforce
India's First Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant Sparks Clean Energy Triumph