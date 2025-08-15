Left Menu

PM Modi's GST Reform: A Diwali Gift for All

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauded PM Modi's announcement on GST reforms, deeming it a 'Diwali gift' for the people. Modi declared these changes would ease the tax burden and particularly benefit MSMEs and youth. The reforms aim to improve economic transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST
PM Modi's GST Reform: A Diwali Gift for All
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bring reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, labeling the initiative as a 'Diwali gift' for the nation's citizens.

Shaina NC emphasized the reforms' potential to benefit the youth and elevate business opportunities. During his Independence Day speech, Modi articulated plans to implement these changes to provide a 'double Diwali gift' and announced the formation of a high-powered committee to guide the GST revisions.

The Prime Minister assured that essential goods and daily needs would be under a simplified tax framework, effectively easing the financial burden on citizens and aiding small businesses. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance economic productivity and transparency, particularly for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025