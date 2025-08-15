PM Modi's GST Reform: A Diwali Gift for All

In a recent announcement, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bring reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, labeling the initiative as a 'Diwali gift' for the nation's citizens.

Shaina NC emphasized the reforms' potential to benefit the youth and elevate business opportunities. During his Independence Day speech, Modi articulated plans to implement these changes to provide a 'double Diwali gift' and announced the formation of a high-powered committee to guide the GST revisions.

The Prime Minister assured that essential goods and daily needs would be under a simplified tax framework, effectively easing the financial burden on citizens and aiding small businesses. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance economic productivity and transparency, particularly for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)