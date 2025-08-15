Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Revolution: BJP vs. Congress Clash

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Congress for obstructing India's semiconductor growth, recalling Fairchild founder Robert Noyce's thwarted 1964 attempt and Intel's blocked 2006 initiative. Under Modi, India is advancing with multiple semiconductor projects. Congress's Jairam Ramesh defended their legacy, citing a 1983 project, amid BJP's mission for technological sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:39 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (L) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (R) (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a pointed critique, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw targeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, responding to remarks made by Prime Minister Modi during his Independence Day speech. Modi mentioned historical setbacks in India's semiconductor sector, claiming the concept was stifled 50-60 years ago. Vaishnaw echoed this sentiment, attributing the halt to the 'license-permit raj' under Congress.

Vaishnaw highlighted a pivotal moment in 1964 when Fairchild founder Robert Noyce visited India, intending to establish a semiconductor plant. However, due to restrictive policies, the opportunity was missed, benefiting regions like Hong Kong instead. The Union Minister also referenced Intel's 2005-06 attempt to establish operations in India, which was similarly thwarted by the policy paralysis of previous regimes.

Under the Modi administration, the semiconductor landscape is transforming, with ongoing projects and recent approvals for new units, including a major silicon fab. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh countered BJP's narrative, pointing to Chandigarh's operational Semiconductor Complex since 1983. The debate underscores the ongoing clash of political narratives around India's tech-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

