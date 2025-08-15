Left Menu

India Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and PM Narendra Modi emphasize a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to soldiers, while PM Modi stresses 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and announces 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to bolster defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar extended Independence Day greetings, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. 'Today, the entire nation is celebrating with fervor,' Rajbhar remarked, reiterating the importance of this historic day.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath marked the 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at his official residence. In his address, he honored the soldiers who have safeguarded India's borders and fortify its internal security since independence, lauding the military's valor and strength.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, underscored the importance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' He stated, 'Dependence raises significant queries on one's independence,' heralding 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' in the defense sector to enhance India's offensive capabilities, drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna's legendary weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

