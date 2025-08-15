Rajanna Vows Return in Karnataka Cabinet Amidst Controversies

Karnataka witnessed political turbulence as Congress leader KN Rajanna, after stepping down from his ministerial role on August 11, declared he would rejoin the Cabinet when the opportunity arises. His departure followed allegations against the state government's handling of voting irregularities brought to light by Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing media in Tumakuru, Rajanna revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unaware of the issues and made unsuccessful attempts to convene the Congress high command. He confidently stated, "I will accept the ministerial post when the time comes," and promised to return with "good news" after discussions with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi post-Assembly session.

Yet, the Karnataka political scene simmered with contention, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar discredited Rajanna's accusations of electoral malpractice. Speaking in Bengaluru, Shivakumar insisted on the integrity of the party and the electoral process, clarifying that necessary documents had been officially requested from the Election Commission, and any uncertainties would be publicly addressed by the party leadership.