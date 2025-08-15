Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Voter Deletion in Bihar Elections

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused the Election Commission of removing millions of voters in Bihar, claiming it's a tactic to undermine democracy. Singh asserts this was done in collaboration with BJP and JD(U), while the Supreme Court has demanded transparency and accountability from election authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Voter Deletion in Bihar Elections
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/X@SanjayAzadSln). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of orchestrating the deletion of millions of voter names in Bihar, effectively turning the electoral process into a farce. Singh highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision process led to the removal of 65 lakh voters, some of whom were incorrectly marked as deceased.

In a damning statement, Singh revealed that several districts in Bihar saw a significant number of voters placed in a 'Not recommended' category by Booth Level Officers. He claimed that if this trend continued statewide, over a crore voters could be cut from the rolls. Singh also alleged collusion between the Election Commission and political entities such as the BJP and JD(U) to manipulate election outcomes.

In response to these allegations, the Supreme Court has intervened, mandating that the Election Commission publicize detailed lists of those excluded, along with reasons for their removal, using various platforms including local media and government websites. The Court emphasized the need for transparency, allowing affected voters to contest their exclusion, and ordered the Commission to file a compliance report before the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025