Controversy Erupts Over Voter Deletion in Bihar Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of orchestrating the deletion of millions of voter names in Bihar, effectively turning the electoral process into a farce. Singh highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision process led to the removal of 65 lakh voters, some of whom were incorrectly marked as deceased.

In a damning statement, Singh revealed that several districts in Bihar saw a significant number of voters placed in a 'Not recommended' category by Booth Level Officers. He claimed that if this trend continued statewide, over a crore voters could be cut from the rolls. Singh also alleged collusion between the Election Commission and political entities such as the BJP and JD(U) to manipulate election outcomes.

In response to these allegations, the Supreme Court has intervened, mandating that the Election Commission publicize detailed lists of those excluded, along with reasons for their removal, using various platforms including local media and government websites. The Court emphasized the need for transparency, allowing affected voters to contest their exclusion, and ordered the Commission to file a compliance report before the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)