Colombian Economy Falls Short of Expectations
Colombia's economy expanded by 2.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to government's DANE statistics agency. This growth rate fell short of the anticipated 2.6% as per a Reuters poll, and represented a 0.5% increase from the first quarter of the current year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
In a recent report by Colombia's DANE statistics agency, the nation's economy showed a year-on-year growth of 2.1% for the second quarter.
This figure was lower than the 2.6% growth forecasted by a Reuters poll.
The data also revealed a modest quarter-over-quarter growth of 0.5% from the first quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
