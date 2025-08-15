Left Menu

Colombian Economy Falls Short of Expectations

Colombia's economy expanded by 2.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to government's DANE statistics agency. This growth rate fell short of the anticipated 2.6% as per a Reuters poll, and represented a 0.5% increase from the first quarter of the current year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:40 IST
Colombian Economy Falls Short of Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a recent report by Colombia's DANE statistics agency, the nation's economy showed a year-on-year growth of 2.1% for the second quarter.

This figure was lower than the 2.6% growth forecasted by a Reuters poll.

The data also revealed a modest quarter-over-quarter growth of 0.5% from the first quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025