Tragic Incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Optical Fibre Cable Workers Suffocate to Death
Three workers lost their lives due to suffocation in a drainage chamber in Pimpri-Chinchwad while laying optical fibre cables. Despite immediate rescue efforts, all were declared dead. An investigation is underway to determine if safety protocols were followed during the work.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating event on Friday, three workers suffocated to death while laying optical fibre cables in a drainage chamber in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi area. The incident prompted an investigation into potential breaches of safety protocols during the operation.
Bhojraj Misal, Nigdi Police Inspector, revealed that the workers were engaged in a BSNL optical cable-laying task when they collapsed due to an alleged lack of oxygen. Despite swift rescue attempts, all three workers—Datta Holare, Lakhan Dhawre, and Sahebrao Girsep—were pronounced dead.
Authorities, including senior officers from both the police and fire departments, have launched a probe into the tragic mishap. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended condolences to the victims' families and announced financial aid. In a separate incident, a vehicle accident claimed seven lives and injured over 20, further highlighting a day of sorrow in the state.
