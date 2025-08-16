U.S. Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to Influence Ukraine Ceasefire

The United States is contemplating the imposition of sanctions against major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, in an effort to influence President Vladimir Putin towards a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. This information was disclosed by Bloomberg News, relying on sources familiar with the situation.

According to the Bloomberg report, these potential sanctions form part of a strategic set of options being considered by the U.S. administration as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

So far, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details provided by Bloomberg. The possibility of such economic measures underscores the increasing pressures and diplomatic maneuvers at play in the ongoing conflict.