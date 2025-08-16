Rajinikanth's Golden Jubilee: Celebrations and Star-Studded Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to cinema legend Rajinikanth for reaching the monumental milestone of 50 years in the film industry. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Modi praised Rajinikanth's iconic journey, acknowledging his diverse roles that have impacted generations of viewers. He wished the actor continued success and good health.

Responding to the Prime Minister's congratulatory message, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude, highlighting the honor of receiving such praise from a leader he deeply respects. The 'Coolie' actor thanked PM Modi for his kind words, emphasizing the significance of the acknowledgment from the Indian leader.

The superstar's achievement has been celebrated by a host of industry peers and friends, including noted figures like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, who conveyed their greetings and support. Rajinikanth also recognized the contributions of his colleagues and fans, as well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other state political figures. As part of the festivities, Rajinikanth's latest film, 'Coolie,' hit theaters on August 14, marking his dynamic return under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring an ensemble cast, including a special appearance by Bollywood's Aamir Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)