Nation Mourns as Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away

Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. In an official release, Governor Acharya acknowledged Ganesan's dedication to the people of Nagaland and described his passing as a significant loss to the nation.

In his condolence message, Governor Acharya offered heartfelt sympathies to Ganesan's family and hoped for divine strength for them during this difficult period. Leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi also extended their tributes.

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio expressed deep sadness at Ganesan's passing in Chennai. The state government announced a seven-day mourning from August 16-22, with flags at half-mast. Born in 1945, Ganesan played pivotal roles throughout his political journey, including positions in the BJP and a Rajya Sabha tenure.

