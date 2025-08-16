Left Menu

Joyful Celebrations Mark Janmashtami Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extend warm greetings to citizens on Janmashtami, a festival honoring Lord Krishna's birth. Special arrangements ensure festive celebrations across India, including extensive preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for traditional events that embody the spirit and teachings of Lord Krishna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:05 IST
Joyful Celebrations Mark Janmashtami Across India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Janmashtami, highlighting the festival's significance as a celebration of faith and joy. In a post on X, he expressed his hope that the festival brings new enthusiasm and energy to people's lives.

Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with great fervor across India. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings, emphasizing the inspirational life and teachings of Lord Krishna, which encourage followers to pursue truth and righteousness.

Special preparations for the festival have been made nationwide. In Gujarat's Dwarka, enhanced security and amenities have been arranged, while Maharashtra prepares for its traditional Dahi Handi events. These celebrations, marked by human pyramids and joyous festivities, capture the playful spirit of Lord Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025