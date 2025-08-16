Joyful Celebrations Mark Janmashtami Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Janmashtami, highlighting the festival's significance as a celebration of faith and joy. In a post on X, he expressed his hope that the festival brings new enthusiasm and energy to people's lives.

Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with great fervor across India. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings, emphasizing the inspirational life and teachings of Lord Krishna, which encourage followers to pursue truth and righteousness.

Special preparations for the festival have been made nationwide. In Gujarat's Dwarka, enhanced security and amenities have been arranged, while Maharashtra prepares for its traditional Dahi Handi events. These celebrations, marked by human pyramids and joyous festivities, capture the playful spirit of Lord Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)