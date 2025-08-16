Family Seeks Justice After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Delhi

The family of Bikshu Lal, who tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run in Delhi's Moti Nagar, is calling for justice. The police have assured the family that they are taking immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible for the accident.

The incident occurred on Friday when Lal, 40, was struck by a vehicle while he was stationary on his motorcycle at the roadside, according to law enforcement officials. The police showed the family a purported video of the incident.

Bikshu Lal's siblings, Kiran and Nomi Lal, expressed their anguish and described the events that unfolded. Lal's sister highlighted the severe impact the incident has had on their family, particularly on his five young children who have now lost their sole provider. The search for the accused driver continues as the family grieves their loss.

