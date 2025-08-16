Assam's Border Infiltration Challenge: Calls for Enhanced Security Measures

In a recent development, Assam's Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has addressed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a fortified approach to border security in light of persistent infiltration from Bangladesh. Saikia emphasized that ongoing 'pushback' initiatives reveal significant challenges despite Border Security Force (BSF) deployment.

Saikia wrote, 'I am writing to highlight the recurring 'pushback' operations conducted by the Assam Police along the Assam-Bangladesh border since May 2025. With the state acknowledging such deportations, serious questions arise about our border management framework's efficacy and current coordination mechanisms.' Over 300 individuals have been apprehended, yet infiltration persists.

According to official statements, a new pushback strategy was instated on May 10, 2025, leading to operations that have resulted in the repatriation of over 300 individuals despite BSF coverage. Saikia questions the BSF's effectiveness, gaps between state and central agencies, and potential diplomatic implications, alleging deportations bypassing Foreigners Tribunal processes.