Nowory Pioneers a New Era for Indian Crypto Investors
Nowory launches this August, aiming to restore trust in India's crypto market by eliminating P2P risks, enabling instant withdrawals, and safeguarding assets. The platform offers transparency with no hidden fees, a direct bank-to-crypto gateway, and cold storage security, providing a safer experience for Indian investors.
New Delhi, August 15, 2025 – As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day, a new platform, Nowory, is set to revolutionize the nation's crypto market. Scheduled for launch later this month, Nowory promises to eliminate the prevalent issues plaguing India's vast community of crypto investors.
Targeting over 93 million Indian crypto users, Nowory introduces real-time crypto withdrawals, secure cold storage, and transparent pricing without middlemen. The platform's innovative approach replaces scam-prone P2P systems with a direct bank-to-crypto gateway, eradicating risks associated with frozen accounts and fraudulent intermediaries.
In celebration of its launch, Nowory pledges to give away Bitcoin worth ₹79 lakhs to early adopters, aligning with India's Independence Day. With a rapidly growing user base and the pressing need for secure, user-friendly platforms, Nowory steps in as a pivotal player in the digital financial landscape.
