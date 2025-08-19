Left Menu

Nowory Pioneers a New Era for Indian Crypto Investors

Nowory launches this August, aiming to restore trust in India's crypto market by eliminating P2P risks, enabling instant withdrawals, and safeguarding assets. The platform offers transparency with no hidden fees, a direct bank-to-crypto gateway, and cold storage security, providing a safer experience for Indian investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:08 IST
Nowory Pioneers a New Era for Indian Crypto Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, August 15, 2025 – As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day, a new platform, Nowory, is set to revolutionize the nation's crypto market. Scheduled for launch later this month, Nowory promises to eliminate the prevalent issues plaguing India's vast community of crypto investors.

Targeting over 93 million Indian crypto users, Nowory introduces real-time crypto withdrawals, secure cold storage, and transparent pricing without middlemen. The platform's innovative approach replaces scam-prone P2P systems with a direct bank-to-crypto gateway, eradicating risks associated with frozen accounts and fraudulent intermediaries.

In celebration of its launch, Nowory pledges to give away Bitcoin worth ₹79 lakhs to early adopters, aligning with India's Independence Day. With a rapidly growing user base and the pressing need for secure, user-friendly platforms, Nowory steps in as a pivotal player in the digital financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025