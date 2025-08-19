Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government Over Housing Delay Under PM Awas Yojana

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly delaying the distribution of over 5 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Despite receiving Rs 608 crore, the houses remain unbuilt, leaving many poor families without homes, he claimed during a parliamentary session.

Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a scathing attack against the Tamil Nadu government, alleging negligence in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). According to the Minister, despite a substantial allocation of Rs 608 crore by the central government, the state has failed to provide over 5 lakh houses to deserving beneficiaries.

Addressing concerns raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Chouhan expressed his dismay over the stagnation in the housing program during a Lok Sabha session. He highlighted that more than 2 lakh houses have not yet been distributed, and approximately 3 lakh houses remain incomplete, despite clear funding and plans.

Chouhan urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the process and conduct necessary surveys, as the delay has significantly impacted the poor, who continue to await proper housing solutions. The Minister's remarks come as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to alleviate housing issues for the underprivileged, a mission that remains unfulfilled in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

