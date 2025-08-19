Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vows to Continue Fight for Election Integrity

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), affirmed the ongoing battle to protect democracy after the Supreme Court dismissed claims of irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra elections. Despite the court's verdict, Raut pledged to contest election rigging in states such as Bihar and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:45 IST
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has announced a continued campaign to safeguard democratic processes following the Supreme Court's dismissal of alleged electoral irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra elections. Speaking at a press conference, Raut emphasized the persistence of his party's fight against electoral malpractice.

Raut expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision, labeling it as unacceptable, while questioning the legitimacy of results due to alleged incidents such as voting after official hours and lack of transparency with CCTV footage. He declared, "The fight to save democracy never stops."

The Supreme Court's rejection came after a petition by Chetan Chandrakant Ahire was declined. The petition claimed discrepancies based on 75 lakh alleged bogus votes. The Bombay High Court previously dismissed this plea, highlighting its speculative nature and unsubstantiated grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

