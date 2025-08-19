India's Leap Towards Green Hydrogen Dominance by 2030

India is ambitiously positioning itself as a global leader in green hydrogen exports, targeting a significant 10% of global demand by the year 2030. Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, at the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, highlighted the country's strategic movements, including awarding hydrogen production capacities to multiple companies.

Acknowledging the rapid adoption of green hydrogen standards, Naik emphasized the alignment of policies across five states and the importance of innovative partnerships. The government's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, underscores this drive with significant financial backing, addressing infrastructural challenges such as grid integration and solar efficiencies.

As India progresses toward its ambitious targets, international collaborations are also in focus. EU representatives stressed on the India–EU Hydrogen Task Force as a strategic platform for aligning hydrogen initiatives, fostering direct business relations to enhance commercial viability in this burgeoning sector.

