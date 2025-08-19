Left Menu

Shrimp Trade in Troubled Waters: India's Tariff Challenge

India, the leading shrimp supplier to the U.S., faces a significant challenge as a 50% tariff imposed by the U.S. threatens the industry. Efforts to shift to alternative markets and livelihoods come under strain, while Ecuador eyes growing market share. Farmers seek to diversify to survive the impending crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:38 IST
Shrimp Trade in Troubled Waters: India's Tariff Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's shrimp exporters are reeling from a potential 50% U.S. tariff, threatening their position as the largest supplier to the American market. Many farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the heart of shrimp cultivation, are scrambling for alternative sources of income due to slashed rates.

The tariffs, initiated under Trump's administration, have disrupted trade, leaving farmers like V. Srinivas considering less profitable alternatives such as fish farming. Shrimp accounted for 40% of India's $7.4 billion seafood exports last year, underscoring the severe impact on the industry.

As India's shrimp exports largely pivot around the U.S., Ecuador is poised to capture the market if Indian exporters struggle. However, the Indian sector's diversification efforts into other markets like China and Japan remain slow. Farmers are seeking government support as they face financial strain from loans and operational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025