Urgent Plea for Urea: Telangana's Farmers in Distress

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has issued an urgent plea to the central government, demanding an immediate supply of urea to the state's farmers as per the sanctioned allocation.

Despite an allocation of 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes have been delivered so far, leaving a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes. This deficiency has sparked significant hardships among Telangana's farming community.

The Chief Minister, along with state MPs and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, has raised this concern to Union Ministers, accusing the Centre of negligence and discrimination against Telangana by not meeting the state's actual needs. Revanth Reddy reiterated his demand for the immediate delivery of urea to protect the interests of the state's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)