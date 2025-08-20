India-Russia Energy Relations: Defying Global Pressure

A senior Russian diplomat has labeled US pressure on India for buying Russian crude oil as 'unjustified.'

Roman Babushkin, the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission, expressed confidence that India-Russia energy cooperation would persist despite external pressure. He called it a 'challenging' situation for India and emphasized the 'trust' in ties between the two nations.

The backdrop to this tension involves US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil. Despite this, India argues its energy choices are driven by national interest and market dynamics, which led to a rise in its import of discounted Russian oil.

