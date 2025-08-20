Rickshaw Driver's Canine Compassion Sparks Controversial Attack on Delhi CM

In a startling incident, Rajesh Khimji, driven by an emotional connection to dogs, launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. His mother, Bhanuben, revealed that this act was spurred by the distressing sight of dogs being taken away, a scenario that disturbed Khimji profoundly.

Bhanuben urged the Chief Minister to forgive her son, citing their financial struggles and Khimji's devotion to both animals and spirituality, noting his frequent visits to Ujjain. The incident gained traction when CCTV footage emerged showing Khimji surveilling Gupta's residence prior to the attack, leading to his arrest.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana suggested the incident might be part of a deliberate conspiracy, highlighting the detailed reconnaissance done by Khimji. While the investigation continues, party leaders assert the attack won't hinder Gupta's work for Delhi's progress, with public and governmental condemnation expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)