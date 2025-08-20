Left Menu

Rickshaw Driver's Canine Compassion Sparks Controversial Attack on Delhi CM

Rajesh Khimji, motivated by a deep love for dogs, attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, causing a stir with possible political conspiracy links. While his family pleads for leniency, BJP representatives emphasize the invincibility of the CM's commitment to Delhi, calling for accountability.

In a startling incident, Rajesh Khimji, driven by an emotional connection to dogs, launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. His mother, Bhanuben, revealed that this act was spurred by the distressing sight of dogs being taken away, a scenario that disturbed Khimji profoundly.

Bhanuben urged the Chief Minister to forgive her son, citing their financial struggles and Khimji's devotion to both animals and spirituality, noting his frequent visits to Ujjain. The incident gained traction when CCTV footage emerged showing Khimji surveilling Gupta's residence prior to the attack, leading to his arrest.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana suggested the incident might be part of a deliberate conspiracy, highlighting the detailed reconnaissance done by Khimji. While the investigation continues, party leaders assert the attack won't hinder Gupta's work for Delhi's progress, with public and governmental condemnation expected.

