Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Fertilizer Availability for Farmers

In a bid to reassure farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed the adequate availability of fertilizers across the state. This announcement came from the Chief Minister's Office, urging farmers to avoid hoarding as the government has strategically stocked supplies to meet agricultural demands.

Notably, the Agriculture Department's detailed statistics reveal a surge in fertilizer sales, with 42.64 lakh metric tonnes sold as of August 18 this year, surpassing last year's Kharif season figures. Enforcing accountability, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed districts to establish complaint cells to address farmers' concerns swiftly.

Furthermore, in a move against inflation and unfair market practices, the Chief Minister has directed district officials to perform regular checks, maintaining vigilance on distribution processes. The data indicates a substantial increase in the distribution of various types of fertilizers compared to the previous year, showcasing effective supply chain management.

