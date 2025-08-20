Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Fertilizer Availability for Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government assures farmers of plentiful fertilizer supplies ahead of Kharif season, urging against hoarding. Sales data reflects a significant rise in distribution compared to last year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes regulation enforcement, including complaint cells and inspections against black marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reassure farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed the adequate availability of fertilizers across the state. This announcement came from the Chief Minister's Office, urging farmers to avoid hoarding as the government has strategically stocked supplies to meet agricultural demands.

Notably, the Agriculture Department's detailed statistics reveal a surge in fertilizer sales, with 42.64 lakh metric tonnes sold as of August 18 this year, surpassing last year's Kharif season figures. Enforcing accountability, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed districts to establish complaint cells to address farmers' concerns swiftly.

Furthermore, in a move against inflation and unfair market practices, the Chief Minister has directed district officials to perform regular checks, maintaining vigilance on distribution processes. The data indicates a substantial increase in the distribution of various types of fertilizers compared to the previous year, showcasing effective supply chain management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

