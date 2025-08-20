Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Dynamic Choice for Vice President

Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence in CP Radhakrishnan's capabilities as the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. Radhakrishnan, filing his nomination with prominent leaders present, brings extensive political experience. The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has held pivotal roles in national politics, reflecting his commitment to India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:08 IST
CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Dynamic Choice for Vice President
PM Narendra Modi during nomination of CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: @narendramodi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unwavering confidence in the abilities of CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's nominee for Vice President. Modi affirmed this during the ceremonial filing of Radhakrishnan's nomination papers, marking a crucial step in the Vice Presidential elections.

On a day bustling with political activity, CP Radhakrishnan officially entered the Vice Presidential race, flanked by prominent BJP leaders and Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The event, which drew several key political figures, underscored the NDA's strong backing of Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan's political acumen is well regarded, with a history rooted in Tamil Nadu's grassroots movements. His previous positions as Member of Parliament and Governor in multiple states highlight his vast experience, making him a formidable candidate for the Vice Presidency, emphasizing the NDA's agenda for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025