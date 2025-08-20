CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Dynamic Choice for Vice President
Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence in CP Radhakrishnan's capabilities as the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. Radhakrishnan, filing his nomination with prominent leaders present, brings extensive political experience. The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has held pivotal roles in national politics, reflecting his commitment to India's progress.
In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unwavering confidence in the abilities of CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's nominee for Vice President. Modi affirmed this during the ceremonial filing of Radhakrishnan's nomination papers, marking a crucial step in the Vice Presidential elections.
On a day bustling with political activity, CP Radhakrishnan officially entered the Vice Presidential race, flanked by prominent BJP leaders and Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The event, which drew several key political figures, underscored the NDA's strong backing of Radhakrishnan.
Radhakrishnan's political acumen is well regarded, with a history rooted in Tamil Nadu's grassroots movements. His previous positions as Member of Parliament and Governor in multiple states highlight his vast experience, making him a formidable candidate for the Vice Presidency, emphasizing the NDA's agenda for national progress.
