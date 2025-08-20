China Eyes Afghanistan’s Mineral Wealth: Belt and Road Expansion on the Horizon

China has conveyed its eagerness to tap into Afghanistan's mineral reserves and urged Kabul to formally become a part of its Belt and Road Initiative, according to the Afghan Taliban foreign ministry. This comes amid Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Kabul, where he met with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the two countries discussed expanding their strategic partnership across various sectors. Wang Yi highlighted China's readiness to overcome trade barriers and boost China's import of Afghan products, including farm goods. He also announced China's plans to kick-start practical mining activities within the year.

China, which was quick to establish formal diplomatic ties with Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power, sees Afghanistan's untapped mineral wealth, particularly lithium, copper, and iron, as potential enhancements to its supply chain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)