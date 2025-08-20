Unveiling the Legacy: M S Swaminathan Statue Inaugurated in Tripura
Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath unveiled a statue of M S Swaminathan at the Agricultural Research Centre. Nath emphasized the Modi government's adherence to Swaminathan's principles. He highlighted India's agricultural self-sufficiency, stressing the importance of integrated farming and modern techniques to boost production.
In a significant tribute, Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurated a statue of M S Swaminathan, widely revered as the father of India's Green Revolution, at the Agricultural Research Centre in West Tripura.
During a press interaction, Nath lauded the Narendra Modi administration for following Swaminathan's agricultural roadmap, which has propelled India to become the world's second-largest paddy producer and the top exporter. Despite China's leading production, India excels in exports.
Nath revealed that 31 of Tripura's 58 blocks achieved self-sufficiency in paddy, attributing progress to integrated farming. He urged farmers to engage with the state's agricultural department for advanced techniques and better yields, stressing agriculture's critical role in the state economy.
