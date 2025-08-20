Left Menu

IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warnings for Punjab, Haryana and More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued tehsil-level nowcasts for Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms and varying rainfall intensities. Residents are advised to stay indoors, especially in Maharashtra's red warning zones. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential disruptions are expected in multiple districts over the coming hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:25 IST
IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warnings for Punjab, Haryana and More
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued tehsil-level nowcast alerts for Punjab and Haryana, with predictions of thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall expected until 6:12 pm. In Punjab, regions including Sunam, Sangrur, and Patiala are among those likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by lightning.

Similarly, light rainfall is anticipated across Haryana, impacting areas such as Fatehabad and Karnal. While the IMD has not declared a severe weather warning, residents are advised to exercise caution as thunderstorms may bring strong winds up to 40 kmph.

Additionally, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted for Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A red nowcast warning signals intense rainfall for Mumbai and surrounding areas, with potential gusts reaching 60 kmph. The IMD urges residents to avoid low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging and disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025