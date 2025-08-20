IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warnings for Punjab, Haryana and More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued tehsil-level nowcasts for Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms and varying rainfall intensities. Residents are advised to stay indoors, especially in Maharashtra's red warning zones. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential disruptions are expected in multiple districts over the coming hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued tehsil-level nowcast alerts for Punjab and Haryana, with predictions of thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall expected until 6:12 pm. In Punjab, regions including Sunam, Sangrur, and Patiala are among those likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by lightning.
Similarly, light rainfall is anticipated across Haryana, impacting areas such as Fatehabad and Karnal. While the IMD has not declared a severe weather warning, residents are advised to exercise caution as thunderstorms may bring strong winds up to 40 kmph.
Additionally, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted for Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A red nowcast warning signals intense rainfall for Mumbai and surrounding areas, with potential gusts reaching 60 kmph. The IMD urges residents to avoid low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging and disruptions.
