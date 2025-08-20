Left Menu

Political Unity: Leaders Rally Around Naveen Patnaik Amid Health Concerns

Prominent political leaders, including Congress President Kharge and PM Modi, reached out to former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik amid health concerns. Patnaik is recovering in a Bhubaneswar hospital. The support reflects political solidarity, with Modi inviting Patnaik to Delhi for a meeting once his health improves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:02 IST
Political Unity: Leaders Rally Around Naveen Patnaik Amid Health Concerns
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their support for former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, who is currently recovering from dehydration-related health issues at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

In a statement released by the BJD, it was revealed that both Kharge and Modi have personally reached out to Patnaik to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery. PM Modi extended an invitation to Patnaik for a future meeting in Delhi, suggesting he rest and recuperate before traveling.

Meanwhile, BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra provided an optimistic update on Patnaik's condition, confirming that the former CM is recovering well and is in good spirits. Several Odisha Ministers, along with the state Congress, have also visited the hospital to show their support, emphasizing broad political solidarity during Patnaik's health recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025