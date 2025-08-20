Political Unity: Leaders Rally Around Naveen Patnaik Amid Health Concerns
Prominent political leaders, including Congress President Kharge and PM Modi, reached out to former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik amid health concerns. Patnaik is recovering in a Bhubaneswar hospital. The support reflects political solidarity, with Modi inviting Patnaik to Delhi for a meeting once his health improves.
Prominent leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their support for former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, who is currently recovering from dehydration-related health issues at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
In a statement released by the BJD, it was revealed that both Kharge and Modi have personally reached out to Patnaik to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery. PM Modi extended an invitation to Patnaik for a future meeting in Delhi, suggesting he rest and recuperate before traveling.
Meanwhile, BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra provided an optimistic update on Patnaik's condition, confirming that the former CM is recovering well and is in good spirits. Several Odisha Ministers, along with the state Congress, have also visited the hospital to show their support, emphasizing broad political solidarity during Patnaik's health recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
